"We explained to them in which direction we want to go,” Glasner revealed of his early messages to the players. “That we want to increase the intensity of our game, we want to increase the speed of our attacking, we want to defend more aggressively in different areas of the pitch.
“This is what we explain to them. Nobody [complained]: ‘Now we have to run more, we have to run faster, we have to sprint so much’. It was: ‘OK, let's try it, let's do it’.
“In the first game [against Burnley], for example, the physical parameters were higher than in the games before, it has nothing to do with our training because in three days you don't improve anything.
“You cannot run faster when you train with them in three days, they cannot run more. They did it, they wanted to do it and they did it, so that's important.”
Glasner got off to a dream start at Selhurst Park, thrashing Burnley in south London to earn a much-needed three points – although he gave full credit to the players themselves.