“It was the players' win, and it was the fans' win, it's because they were united from the first second,” he said. “Our impact I think is really small, but it was the confidence, the spirit of the team together with our fans.

“I think if you ask who is responsible and in this game, it's the players and our fans, it's nothing to do with us as a staff. Of course we support them as good as we can, but it's the win.”

Glasner explained his footballing philosophy in detail, saying his ambitions were to get the best out of a talented squad at Palace before working further during pre-season.

“It's always difficult to start during the season: you have some games left, the situation is how it is, you have not that much influence,” he explained. “Maybe that happens somewhere in pre-season over five, six, seven weeks, [where] there are changes in the team.

“But as I mentioned, the players are great characters. They are open-minded, they are listening, they also want to have some changes in the way of play and now it's up to us that we get into them as fast as possible.

“I'm really looking forward to that and the whole team here in Crystal Palace, not just the players, the whole team, the whole club gives us this trust that we can work on it.

“I could feel and the first two weeks I am here, so everything goes into this direction that we want to improve, the players want to improve, the organisation wants to improve, wants to develop, the club wants to develop.