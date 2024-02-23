The Eagles were without the likes of Marc Guéhi, Will Hughes, Cheick Doucouré, Ebere Eze and Michael Olise – among others – at Goodison Park, but still performed impressively to claim a 1-1 draw, prior to Glasner taking the reins.

Asked whether any of those players would return for his first game in charge, Glasner explained: “Not for tomorrow – tomorrow will be the same squad as at Everton, so nobody is coming back, but also nobody [new] is out.

“But Ebere Eze has had the last two training sessions with us, and looks good, so he will be with us the whole of next week and when he feels ready he’ll be in the squad [against Tottenham].

“Will Hughes I also hope and think will be with us next week, and Marc and Michael we will see, but there was some good news [this week], especially Ebere training with us.”

Reflecting on his appointment ahead of his first match in charge, Glasner said: “I’m happy to be part of Crystal Palace.

“The Premier League is maybe the biggest league in the world with the best players, the best managers, and the best surroundings, so I’m pretty happy to be in this league.

“It’s a new experience, but what I always tell the players is the same for me: you can grow with your challenges. It’s a challenge for me, it’s a challenge for all of us, but I’ve had a warm welcome from the players, the whole organisation, and also the British weather the last few days!

“And they’ve made it really easy to start. The players are listening and have great characters, and we’ve started with our impact softly – more meetings than training sessions on the pitch [so far] – but it was a start.

“We all did it well together, but of course what’s important is the game tomorrow against Burnley. A home game, at Selhurst Park – we want to keep the three points at Selhurst.”