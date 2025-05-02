Palace recorded one of the greatest days in the club’s history last weekend, with a stunning display and 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Wembley to book their spot in the FA Cup Final against Manchester City.

Two Premier League matches sit between now and 17th May, however, the first of which sees Palace hosting Champions League-chasing Nottingham Forest on Monday (5th May, 20:00 BST) at Selhurst Park.

Providing a team news update in his pre-match press conference, Glasner said: “It’s good times at the moment. Everyone had a few days off and could enjoy the win, but yesterday we met and we watched a few clips from the semi-final and analysed it.

“Then it was the message: we spoke for maybe 30 seconds about the Final and City, and then I told them that, from yesterday, we don’t talk about City and the Final anymore until the Monday after the Tottenham game [on 11th May].

“We had two very good sessions. I was very surprised – usually after four days off, it takes a bit of time, but the players looked very sharp, very focused, with great intensity and quality in the training sessions, and today was the same.

“All players are still fit, no problems. All players take part in the training sessions, and this is how we want to end the season.

“We have three-and-a-half weeks now. We want to end the season at the best level that’s possible – and the players give me confidence that this is possible."

Expanding on his team selection plans for the visit of Forest, Glasner added: "It's easy for me because I always do the same: pick the best available team.

"I think that to have the biggest chance to win it, and this I will do on Monday again.

"We could see that players are fit, players are ready, and I think that, with our schedule, we don't have to save energy and power for any game, especially now.

"It's always better staying in the rhythm than having maybe 10 days, 2 weeks, with no game – you lose your rhythm.

"The players are used to playing in this rhythm, so [it will be the] best possible team."

Match Details