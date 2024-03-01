Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Glasner confirmed that the duo – who have missed the Eagles’ last four and two Premier League matches respectively – will be available for selection.

“Fortunately, they are okay,” Glasner said. “Will and Ebs, they have had all the training sessions the whole week, so they are back in the squad tomorrow.

“The same with Joachim [Andersen] – in the 90th minute [against Burnley], 3-0, he felt [it] a little bit, so it was just [a substitution] to avoid an injury, so he also trained the whole week and it’s good for us.”

Glasner did, however, confirm he expects to be without centre-back Marc Guéhi due to a knee injury.

The Austrian said: “Last week I said I hope he [Guéhi] can be with us in training this week, but his knee reacted in a way we didn’t like, so he visited the doctor one more time and he said 'okay, it’s better to have surgery.'

“He’s doing well, he’s recovering, and we will support him as well as we can so that he’s back with us and will have some games at the end of the season.”

The manager believes Eze and Hughes’ return is a welcome boost to his squad, but that the whole squad will have their parts to play in the final 12 games of the season.

“Of course, I’m always happy when the players are fit and available for the game,” Glasner said of Eze and Hughes.

“Ebs is a great player for us, but it’s also important that Will is back – he’s an experienced player who gives us more opportunities in the game.

“I think Ebs cannot win the game for us alone, so he needs all his teammates. As a team I think we are in good shape with good confidence. I’m very happy with the week of training sessions. He’ll be important for us, but again we’ll need all the players to succeed at Tottenham.”