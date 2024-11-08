“We have suffered several injuries,” Glasner told the media in his pre-match press conference. “Let’s start with the long-term: Chadi Riad and [Matheus] França are still out.

“Then it’s Eberechi Eze who is still out, Adam Wharton after his surgery is still out, Jefferson Lerma is still out, and Eddie Nketiah is out with a hamstring injury.

“Will Hughes is suspended with his fifth yellow card, so it’s quite a tight squad.”

Nketiah’s absence in attack adds to Palace’s woes going forwards after the loss of Eze and França, and Glasner says his injury stemmed from tightness after a three-game week – twice on the road.

“At Villa, Eddie was the guy who was sprinting the most on the pitch in 83 minutes,” he explained. “I think it’s my mistake: it’s my fault that I didn’t substitute him earlier in the Wolves game, because he was sprinting again.

“In the Wolves and the Tottenham games, we were the number one in high intensity runs in the Premier League. I think I should have subbed him a little bit earlier.

“He felt it during the game, something in his hamstring, but he was fighting for the team until almost the end of the game. Now he has problems with his hamstring, and let’s see how long it will take."