The Eagles are looking to make it six wins out of seven to conclude the campaign, but will be without Hughes after he sustained an injury against Wolves at Molineux.

Although the midfielder will miss out, Glasner confirmed the knock was not as serious as first feared.

“Will is out for the last game against Aston Villa,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “It looked terrible on the video – in the game and also on the video – but fortunately everything is okay with his ligament.

“He has a bone bruise and he will be out for several weeks. He should be back when we start with pre-season, but he is out for the last game.”

The manager did confirm the return of a midfielder in his place, however, with Jefferson Lerma returning.

“Jefferson Lerma is fit and will come back to the squad, and all others are still fit,” Glasner said. “I’m always pleased if a player comes back from injury.

“It’s good, but he was out for four weeks now and this was the first week of training, so he has to get back into the rhythm, but it’s good to have him back.

“We lost Will, and we lost Ama [Naouirou Ahamada] because of the red card, so both are not available and this gives us another option in midfield.”