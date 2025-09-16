The Eagles looked like they were set to earn a narrow win in a scrappy South London derby when Chris Richards forced home the ball from a set-piece, but conceded an equaliser as the clock ticked into stoppage time – before then missing a glorious chance to take the lead once more.

To penalty kicks the tie went, then, with the Eagles – who converted all four of their spot-kicks – ultimately emerging 4-2 winners against the Lions, thanks to a pair of saves by debutant Walter Benítez.

Glasner said in his post-match press conference: “It’s easy to sum up: bad performance, happy end, and I think that's it.

“We are unbeaten now – this season [it] is our eighth game. At the moment, it's more fighting than playing – so we fight for the points, for the wins, instead of playing for the points.

“But I know there will be moments and games, and the time will come when we will play better and it will be a better performance, and we will win.

“It's good to go to the next round, staying unbeaten. Unbeaten is important for us now.”