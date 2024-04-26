The Eagles beat Newcastle at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, with Eze coming off in the second-half.

“Ebere Eze is questionable for tomorrow – he has a problem with his knee,” Glasner said in his pre-match press conference. “We will decide tomorrow if it makes sense that he plays.

“Everyone else is fit – nobody new is back but just this one [new issue]. It was a match injury, we didn’t really train for two days now, we were just doing recovery.

“He was knocked down many times in the [Newcastle] game so we will see.”

The manager did have positive news regarding Michael Olise however, with the Palace No. 7 fit to start at Craven Cottage.

“It was a decision we talked about before the Newcastle game,” Glasner explained.

“He would have been fit to start before the Newcastle game, but we spoke and then we decided together that it makes sense to give him fewer minutes against Newcastle and have him fit against Fulham.

“Everything worked and the most important thing is that we got the three points.”