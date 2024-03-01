On Michael Olise…

It was nice that Michael received the [London Football] award for the Goal of the Season yesterday evening, so we all congratulated him today.

He deserves it and it gives him confidence and a good feeling for working out because Michael is a player – I hope most of the players, but Michael especially – he wants to train football, and it's tough for him to train in the gym and to run when he cannot play football [due to injury].

But we expect him back… I don't know, we don't know exactly… but at the end of March or April, I hope everything goes well and our medical department does a great job, and he's also very ambitious to train with us, and I think maybe after the international team break, he can be with us in training. But it was his third heavy injury this season, so we’ll take care of him.

With every player we want to avoid any injury and, of course, when you have this past with three injuries, starting in the summer after the Under-21s with France… so it's important to take care of all our players.

On Cheick Doucouré’s new long-term contract…

I think it's a great signal from Crystal Palace to sign Cheick for five more years. He's a fantastic player, and I'm really looking forward – and can't wait until – he's back on the pitch.

I think it also shows the ambition of Crystal Palace to keep the best players in the squad, and I like this. You can support a player when he's in his best shape and everybody is celebrating him, but if you have an injury and maybe you don't have your best times of your career, then it's important to show him “we believe in you, we count on you, you are the guy who should play for us the next years”.

I think it's a great signal from Crystal Palace, but it's also a great signal from Cheick that he can feel that we are an ambitious club.