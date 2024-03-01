The Austrian manager discussed Palace’s trip to face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and the need for persistence in north London; Michael Olise’s recovery from injury; Cheick Doucouré’s new long-term contract at the club; and how he likes to support his players, among other topics…
On Palace’s record against Tottenham, where they have not won away since 1997…
I don't like it when we usually lose, but I don't know the history of this.
As a player, for example, I couldn't win against Rapid Vienna for my whole career, and it was 19 years, and then I was manager in Linz [LASK], and we played there and we also lost and lost and lost! I got crazy and I thought “maybe next time it's better I don't go into the stadium, because we always lose!”
But at that time: ‘no, come on, let's work, let's do it, let's try it’, and the next time and the next time… and then the moment came where we won there!
I always tell the players here: we wouldn't have light [bulbs] if [Thomas] Edison wouldn't have tried, I think, more than 1,000 times, so it's important: try it, try it, try it, and you get the information and do it better, do it better, and then will be the moment that we can win at Tottenham.
I hope that tomorrow’s the day.