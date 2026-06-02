Here we take a look at his time in SE25 through the lens of photographs to showcase his remarkable Palace journey.
Oliver Glasner arrived in South London in February 2024 having never previously coached in England. Two years and four months later he departs as a club legend having led Palace to three major trophies.
Glasner walks out with coach Paddy McCarthy as he prepares to lead his first Palace training session.
Quickly getting to work at Copers Cope, here he is preparing the team for that first game against Burnley.
Greeting the Selhurst Park crowd for the first time ahead of that game. Glasner would guide his side to a 3-0 win.
Glasner enjoys a laugh with James Tomkins after his final game with the club, the last fixture of 2023/24 which sees the Eagles thrash Aston Villa 5-0.
A master at work. Passing on tactical instructions during a game against Manchester United in September 2024.
The scenes after Daniel Muñoz's last-minute equaliser against Newcastle, Glasner taking off down the touchline at full speed before joining in the celebrations.
Working on set-pieces during a freezing cold South London morning in January 2025.
During the dying minutes of a memorable 2-1 home win over Brighton in April 2025. Glasner became the first Palace Manager since 1933 to secure a league double over Brighton.
The final words from the Manager before our FA Cup semi-final victory over Aston Villa.
One month later and Palace are back at Wembley for only the club's third FA Cup Final. Glasner leads the team out alongside captain Marc Guéhi for the pre-match formalities.
History is made. Crystal Palace win the 2024/25 FA Cup. Glasner has secured the first major trophy of a three-act epic.
A joke is shared between the Manager and his match-winner, Ebere Eze.
Glasner and Joel Ward following a 4-2 win over Wolves in the last home of the 2024/25 season, the latter's final appearance for the club.
A wave to the crowd at the FA Cup celebration parade at Selhurst Park.
Lift off in 2025/26, as Justin Devenny slams home the winning penalty against Liverpool to win the Community Shield.
A second trophy is lifted at Wembley, less than three months after the first.
Boarding the plane for our first major European tie, an away game v Dynamo Kyiv that Palace would win 2-0.
Glasner and his backroom team take to the visiting bench before a 2-1 away win over Fulham in December 2025 that would leave Palace fourth in the Premier League.
Glasner made Dean Henderson his new captain in January 2026 after the departure of Marc Guéhi. Here the two face the media before the Conference League play-off round second leg tie against Mostar.
On the touchline during one of the most important nights of the season – the quarter-final away leg win in Florence against Fiorentina.
The European journey continues. Glasner takes training the day after a 3-1 first leg semi-final win over Shakhtar.
The start of the long goodbye. Glasner takes the acclaim of the Palace home crowd after his final game at Selhurst Park against Arsenal.
Glasner and Chairman Steve Parish lift the Conference League trophy in unison following the win over Rayo in the Final.
Glasner led Palace to nine wins in our successful European campaign, the most important coming in Leipzig last week...
Celebrating a unique three-peat!
Thank you for everything Oliver!