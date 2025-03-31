The manager confirmed that Palace players were back in training on Sunday before being given the opportunity to rest on Monday, ahead of a quick turnaround and the first of 10 season-closing Premier League matches – away to Southampton on Wednesday night.

With Palace still in contention for a top-half finish – and even possible European qualification - via the Premier League, as well as with an FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa ahead of them at the end of April, Glasner outlined just how much there is left to play for in the final two months of 2024/25.

He said: “The season is not over, so if this is the end today, I wouldn't be happy – I think it's just the start of our crunch time of the last two months now.

“We have still hopefully 12 games to play, and the good thing is that we are in good momentum, the players are in good shape, and now the next two months we will stay together and we can train a lot.

“Will have many games to get into our best shape again, because I think today, especially at the beginning, we were far away from this, and we will need to perform at our best to win as many games as possible.

“I don't want to talk about winning a trophy because even in the next game we can't win a trophy – it's just the semi-finals. When you enter a cup competition, especially a cup competition, it doesn't matter if you lose in the round number one or in the semi-finals – you enter the competition to win it.

“Yes, it’s a great achievement to play in the semi-finals, especially in the environment at Wembley, because it's something special that the two semi-finals are played in the final stadium. This is something typically English and I really like it – but in the end, it's being ready to win this game.

“Now we start preparing for Southampton, because also in the league we have the chance and the opportunity to enter the top half, and it's good to have all the players together now – and then we will keep going.

“We have a lot to achieve in the Premier League. We are on a great run in the Premier League, so I can't say it's the big goal [to just win the FA Cup now]. Of course it was the big goal winning today, the next big goal is winning at Southampton.

“We have 10 [league] games to play, and that means we want to have 30 points. Our approach is always the same: winning the game.”