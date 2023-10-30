Pep Guardiola’s side were reigning champions and were heading towards back-to-back titles. The manager celebrated his 200th match in the Premier League by fielding a full-strength side, with Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva marshalling the midfield – but they were up against Conor Gallagher, Cheikhou Kouyaté at James McArthur.
Palace started brightly, and just six minutes in Wilfried Zaha bundled home for an unlikely lead. City controlled possession, but Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi stood firm against a barrage of attacks.