Then, just before half-time, the game changed. As Zaha burst through on goal, he was brought down by Aymeric Laporte and the City man was shown a straight red card.

In the second-half, the hosts tried to ignore their numerical disadvantage and maintained the pressure on the Palace goal – but in the dying seconds the Eagles hit them on the break.

Michael Olise burst forwards, turning two defenders inside out and feeding Wilfried Zaha; Zaha forced his way into the area, finding Olise who picked out Conor Gallagher making a late run into the box. First time finish, in off the post, game over.

The celebrations in the Palace end continued long after the final whistle, and a famous three points returned to south London.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo (Mahrez, 78), De Bruyne (Stones, 59), Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Jesus, Foden, Grealish (Sterling, 78).

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyaté (Olise, 85), McArthur, Ayew (Benteke, 65), Zaha, Edouard (Schlupp, 73).