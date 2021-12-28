“It was a good day for us, performance-wise and result-wise. It was really important for us today, especially on the back of Sunday and playing at home. It was important we had a good start the game and good energy.
“The supporters have been fantastic in their support and the way they help the players perform at a high level. Likewise how the players are performing on the pitch is getting the best out of the supporters. Certainly there’s a great atmosphere at every home game; it’s a special event for us. At the moment it’s working very well and long may that continue.
“Everybody knows the quality Will possesses. It’s taken him a little bit of time to settle in to the group at the beginning of the season. He’s now in a good place physically and he’s an important player at the heart of midfield.
"We’re delighted with what we’re getting from him. There’s even more to come as he gets used to the demands put on him - he’ll only get stronger and stronger.”