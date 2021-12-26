“Obviously we’re disappointed,” Roberts said in his post-match press conference. “It made it such a difficult afternoon for us after a bright start, we felt. We were comfortable with the start we had.

“It’s a difficult place to come at the best of times, especially with the form that they are in at home. In the second-half we showed a lot of character and discipline to make sure they didn’t run away with it.

“The situation is as it is. We got on with it the best we can, and we didn’t want to make any excuses.”

The one silver lining for Roberts was the introduction of Nathan Ferguson with ten minutes remaining, his first appearance in a Palace shirt after an injury-blighted two years since signing in 2020.

“I’m really pleased for Nathan, because he’s been working behind the scenes for such a long period of time,” Roberts said.

“Now he’s been integrated into the first-team for quite a few weeks. We’ve liked what we’ve seen. He’s a great kid and deserved his opportunity today.

“There’s a lot more to come from him and he’s got what it takes to make it with the group.”