Palace's supporters will have a limited-time-only chance to bid for signed, matchworn shirts from our fixture against Aston Villa at Villa Park.
The bidding for these shirts, which come signed and in the condition they were at full-time, opens at kick-off time. But it will only last for a limited time, with the auction closing at 14:00 GMT on Saturday, 11th March.
Alternatively, you can bid on a shirt signed by the entire squad for the ultimate collector's item.