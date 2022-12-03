Through MatchWornShirt, fans can bid on the kits worn by or issued to every player in the squad on Saturday (December 3rd) as Palace hosted Botafogo in a rare winter friendly at Selhurst.
Supporters have a limited-time-only chance to own a unique piece of Crystal Palace history: a signed, matchworn shirt from our friendly with Brazilian giants Botafogo.
The bidding for these shirts, which come signed and in the condition they were at full-time, is already underway here. But it will only last for a limited time, with the auction closing at 14:00 GMT on Saturday, December 17th.
Alternatively, you can bid on a shirt signed by the entire squad for a timeless piece of history.