On the achievement, a beaming Ozoh told Palace TV: “It means a lot. You put in all the hard work for this moment. It’s a dream come true. I can’t believe it – it’s honestly the best feeling ever.

“When I got told to warm-up I was nervous, but when I got on, I felt good and obviously just tried to play it simple, make a few passes and grow into the game.

“Honestly, coming on in this game was crazy. It was a game that we really wanted to win, and to be put on in this type of game shows how much trust the manager has in me, so I’m really pleased.”

Watch the full Palace TV interview above to find out what manager Patrick Vieira told Ozoh; how his family, friends and even schoolteachers reacted – and whether the teenager has dared check his phone yet!