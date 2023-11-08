Looking back on the Eagles’ first goal – a wonderful piece of skill from Jordan Ayew teeing up Jeffrey Schlupp – the Crystal Palace assistant manager praised both goalscorer and provider.

Speaking to Palace TV, McCarthy said of Ayew: “He’s a workhorse with high quality. He protects the ball for us when hit goes into him.

“He’s a really difficult, awkward customer to deal with for any opposition, and his assist was fantastic – a little bit similar to the Sheffield United one, when he whipped that ball across for [Odsonne] Edouard.

“With Schluppy, we spoke about getting into those areas with real aggression and intent, and crossing into those areas, so we’re delighted that Schluppy arrived in there and got that goal.”

On second goalscorer Tyrick Mitchell, meanwhile, McCarthy was delighted for his former charge, having initially coached the full-back when he was with the Eagles’ Under-18s side.

“I’ve know T probably seven years now!” McCarthy smiled. “He was part of the first team I coached here, and never in a million years did I think I’d see him scoring a goal at the back post, especially not when we were trying to protect the lead!

“But he’s been excellent. He’s an unbelievable young talent and recently just made his 100th appearance for the football club so it’s a fantastic achievement, and he’s going to go from strength to strength.

“He’s not far off an England call-up and that’s what he’s working towards now. He definitely has a shout in the future.”