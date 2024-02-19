McCarthy said: “It was a wonderful goal by Jordan [Ayew] and unfortunately, at the end, we couldn’t hold out. We knew Everton would pose us some questions with set-plays and we just didn’t answer them until the end.

“We’re disappointed with conceding the goal through a set-play, but ultimately we’re happy with the point, and we move on.”

With regards to incoming manager Oliver Glasner, who was in attendance at Goodison Park to watch Monday’s game, McCarthy reiterated his belief in the ability of the squad he will inherit.

McCarthy said: “There’s lots of quality in the squad, and I think he's coming into a squad with a lot of character and spirit, like they showed today. [There are] lots of positives I'm sure he's seen when he was looking down on the team today, and I'm sure he can't wait to get to work with them.

“The players are flexible. We've played a number of different systems this season and that was one of them today. We utilised that against Man City, we utilised that at the end of the game against Man United away, so we have flexibility within the squad to be able to play back fives, back fours etc.

“I'm sure he'll enjoy working with this great group of lads.”

Speaking later to BBC Sport, McCarthy said of Roy Hodgson, who stepped down from his role as first-team manager earlier in the day: “The most important thing is Roy is doing well. He’s on the mend, he’s at home, and he’s ultra-positive about the future, so that’s the main thing.”