Karl Robinson’s Oxford United, who lost out in the League One play-off final to Wycombe Wanderers, head to the home of the Eagles on Tuesday 25th August (17:30 BST K.O.).

Next up for Roy Hodgson’s side will be another League One opponent in Charlton Athletic after the Addicks were relegated from the Championship last season. Manager Lee Bowyer brings his squad to Selhurst Park on Saturday 29th August (14:00 BST K.O.).

Four days before Brøndby IF play in SE25, Palace will face-off against another London rival in Millwall, with the Eagles making the short trip to the Den on Tuesday 1st September (14:00 BST K.O.).

Confirmed pre-season schedule:

Crystal Palace v Oxford United

Selhurst Park

Tuesday 25th August, 17:30 BST K.O.

Crystal Palace v Charlton Athletic

Selhurst Park

Saturday 29th August, 14:00 BST K.O.

Millwall v Crystal Palace

The Den

Tuesday 1st September, 14:00 BST K.O.

Crystal Palace v Brøndby IF

Selhurst Park

Saturday 5th September, 15:00 BST K.O.

Please note that all pre-season matches will be held behind-closed-doors, however, Palace TV intends to produce a live broadcast of the games with information on this to be released soon.