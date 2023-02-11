Through MatchWornShirt, fans can bid on the kits worn by or issued to every player in the squad on Saturday (February 11th) as Palace host Brighton in a hotly-contested Premier League match.
Palace's supporters have a limited-time-only chance to bid for signed, matchworn shirts from our eagerly-anticipated fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park.
The bidding for these shirts, which come signed and in the condition they were at full-time, opens at kick-off time (15:00 GMT). But it will only last for a limited time, so hurry!
Alternatively, you can bid on a shirt signed by the entire squad for the ultimate collector's item.