Hennessey - who holds the record for most international appearances as an Eagle - kept a clean sheet in Wales' 1-0 victory over Finland, securing his 90th international cap in the process. This puts the shot stopper just two appearances behind Neville Southall as the Red Dragons' most played 'keeper, and just seven behind Chris Gunter, their most capped player of all time.

McCarthy also enjoyed a successful evening, featuring for the Republic of Ireland for the first time as a Palace player. He played for 70 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Bulgaria, his first international outing since 2016.

Hennessey's Wales will now face Bulgaria on September 6th and McCarthy's Ireland will take on Finland on the same day. Both countries are in the Nations League Group B, sitting first and second respectively after last night's results.

READ NEXT: Riedewald highlights how tactical switch has benefitted his game