The 36 teams competing in the league phase have now been finalised, following the completion of the Conference League and Europa League play-off rounds on Thursday evening.

UEFA have now confirmed Palace will be in pot 2 for the draw. Each side will be drawn to play six opponents, one from each pot.

Each side involved can play against a maximum of two opponents from any other one association.

The draw ceremony begins at 12:00 BST, although the Conference League draw will follow the Europa League draw. Rather than done by the drawing of numbers, the draw is executed fully digitally, through a designated automated software, reviewed and checked by an appointed external auditor.

Here are the seedings below:

Participants

Pot 1<br>

Fiorentina (ITA)<br> AZ Alkmaar (NED)<br> FC Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)<br> ŠK Slovan Bratislava (SVK)<br> SK Rapid (AUT)<br> Legia Warszawa (POL)

Pot 2<br> 7. AC Sparta Praha (CZE)<br> 8. FC Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)<br> 9. Crystal Palace FC (ENG)<br> 10. KKS Lech Poznań (POL)<br> 11. Rayo Vallecano de Madrid (ESP)<br> 12. Shamrock Rovers FC (IRL)

Pot 3<br> 13. Omonoia FC (CYP)<br> 14. 1. FSV Mainz 05 (GER)<br> 15. Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace (FRA)<br> 16. Jagiellonia Białystok (POL)<br> 17. NK Celje (SLO)<br> 18. HNK Rijeka (CRO)

Pot 4<br> 19. HŠK Zrinjski Mostar (ΒΙΗ)<br> 20. Lincoln Red Imps FC (GIB)<br> 21. KuPS Kuopio (FIN)<br> 22. AEK Athens FC (GRE)<br> 23. Aberdeen FC (SCO)<br> 24. FC Drita (KOS)

Pot 5<br> 25. Breiðablik (ISL)<br> 26. SK Sigma Olomouc (CZE)<br> 27. Samsunspor FC (TUR)<br> 28. Raków Częstochowa (POL)<br> 29. AEK Larnaca FC (CYP)<br> 30. KF Shkëndija (MKD)

Pot 6<br> 31. BK Häcken (SWE)<br> 32. FC Lausanne-Sport (SUI)<br> 33. Universitatea Craiova (ROU)<br> 34. Hamrun Spartans F.C. (MLT)<br> 35. FC Noah (ARM)<br> 36. Shelbourne FC (IRL)

League phase matches will take place on the following dates: