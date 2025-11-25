The French side, nicknamed Les Alsaciens, return to European competition for the first time in 19 years, having secured their place after a strong end to their 2024/25 Ligue 1 campaign.

Strasbourg earned a seventh-place finish in Ligue 1, navigating a competitive French top flight and eventually qualifying for the Conference League following a hard-fought playoff against Brøndby.

With a blend of experienced internationals and exciting young talent, they have already made their mark in the competition, picking up notable results such as a 2–1 away win at Slovan Bratislava and maintaining an unbeaten home record in their group-stage fixtures so far.