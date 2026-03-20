On the third attempt Palace were able to get past the competition's meanest defence as two goals from Ismaïla Sarr saw the Eagles come through the tie, via extra-time.

That means a place in the last eight of the tournament, with the quarter-finals set for next month.

But what else happened on Thursday night as the last 16 came to a conclusion...

Fiorentina set up South London visit

They may have struggled in Serie A this season, but Fiorentina are once again saving their best performances for the European stage.

La Viola reached a fourth successive quarter-final in this competition despite an early second leg scare against Polish side Raków.

Leading 2-1 from the first leg, Fiorentina fell behind on the night when Karol Struski drilled a finish beyond Oliver Christensen.

Roberto Piccoli headed against the post for the visitors, and then equalised in fortuitous circumstances when Cher Ndour's effort deflected off him and into the net.

But they had to see out a nervous final 20 minutes as Raków pushed forward in search of a leveller. The home side were then punished for overcommitting in the closing stages, With every Raków player up for a late corner, Marin Pongračić managed to convert from his own half and set up a meeting between the two-time Italian champions and Palace in the next round.