Roared on by a buoyant Selhurst crowd, the Eagles were on top in a first-half in which Jean-Philippe Mateta was denied by visiting goalkeeper Alisson and later hit the bar, and several other Palace players came close to opening the scoring.

Liverpool turned the tide marginally in the second-half, but Vieira was equally pleased with the manner in which his players stood up to that challenge.

The manager surmised: “I think it was a good game from our side. We played with a lot of intensity and discipline.

“ We started the game really well. In the first-half we had those opportunities which we didn’t take in the end, and in the second-half, they had a really good spell in the first 20 minutes when it was really difficult for us, but we managed to not concede a goal and that was important for us to deal with the difficult period.

“After that, I think we finished the game in a better way.”

Reflecting on his side’s missed opportunities, Vieira said: “This is one of the frustrations we have as a team: to create those chances and to not take them.

“Especially against teams like Liverpool, we knew it would be difficult to create chances, and we managed to do so. We didn’t take them, and this is something we have to improve [upon] and do better.

“I think it’s just about confidence. I work with them [the attackers] every day and I see the quality they have. All of them can finish, all of them can score goals, and it’s just about me putting training in place to build that confidence. I don’t have any doubt about the quality that they have to finish those chances.”

One player for whom Vieira reserved particular praise was Michael Olise, the manager saying: “He was really important for us when we were in possession, and he created those opportunities for us. That was, I believe, one of his most complete games.

“Even defensively he was working really well. He was smart with the way he was defending. He is growing, and that’s really good for us.”

But Vieira was also keen to highlight the overall performance of his players, noting: “You know when you play against Liverpool, your 11 players on the field have to perform because of the quality that they have.

“When you look from Vince [Guaita] to Mateta up front, we worked well. We worked hard as a team and we were well-disciplined.

“The plan that we had, I believe the players executed really well today – the only thing that was missing was to score that goal.”