From historic beginnings to modern rebuild

The stadium’s story dates back to 1953, when it first opened as the Municipal Stadium and became the home of Wisła Kraków, one of Poland’s most historic and recognisable clubs.

Wisła currently compete in the I liga, the second tier of Polish football following relegation from the top flight in 2021/22, but remain a club deeply embedded in the country’s football culture and identity.

The ground as it stands today is the result of a full transformation. Between 2004 and 2011, it was completely rebuilt in phases on the same historic site, becoming the fourth version of a stadium that has long been central to sport in Kraków.

The redevelopment was ambitious in scale and cost, with an estimated investment of around PLN 600 million – approximately £115–120 million – and, while it drew criticism at the time, it ultimately delivered a modern UEFA Category Four stadium, capable of hosting elite European fixtures.

In 2008, the stadium was renamed in honour of Henryk Reyman, one of Wisła Kraków’s most iconic figures and a legendary Polish footballer whose legacy continues to define the club’s – and in turn the stadiums – identity.