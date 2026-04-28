Location from the city
One of the stadium’s key advantages is its proximity to central Kraków, placing it within easy reach of one of Europe’s most visited and culturally rich cities. Kraków blends medieval architecture with a vibrant modern atmosphere, offering visitors a wide range of landmarks and experiences.
The Old Town and Main Market Square form the heart of the city, while Wawel Castle and Wawel Cathedral stand as enduring symbols of Polish history and royal heritage.
Nearby, St. Mary’s Basilica dominates the skyline, while the Cloth Hall reflects centuries of trade and commerce in the city centre.
More reflective sites such as Oskar Schindler’s Enamel Factory provide a powerful reminder of Kraków’s wartime history, while green spaces like Planty Park offer a quieter escape surrounding the Old Town.
Beyond the centre, attractions such as the Kraków Barbican and the Wieliczka Salt Mine – one of Europe’s oldest and most remarkable underground sites – add further depth to a city already rich in culture and history.
With its combination of architecture, history, food and atmosphere, Kraków provides a memorable backdrop for Palace’s European journey!