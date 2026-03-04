Lerma won't be ready to start as the Eagles look for consecutive wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, after a 2-0 victory on the same ground last season.

The Colombian has not featured since the midweek clash against Burnley last month. But Glasner confirmed he will be part of the matchday 20 who travel.

His return will provide a big boost with Maxence Lacroix missing out through suspension following his red card in the defeat at Manchester United on Sunday.

“Jefferson Lerma is back in the squad but not ready to start," said Glasner. "He trained with us and is ok. It’s quite early, but if we need him for 15-20 minutes at the end we have him.

“He’s available for 15-20 minutes. That means it is either Chadi [Riad] or Nathaniel Clyne will play [in defence]. They are the options we have and one of them will start.”

Glasner admitted that Lacroix's absence will be felt, but is confident his defence will be capable of helping to get a result.

“He’s [Lacroix] a big miss," he added. "But we showed against Wolves we could win with a clean sheet. We need other ones to step up and that’s how we’ve prepared.

“The referee decided that way and we have to accept it.

“That game is over. We took many positives from this game. But we have seen what we have to improve. Every game, every experience, is helpful."

Glasner also gave a fresh update on Jean-Philippe Mateta and said the French forward is targeting a return following the game against Spurs.

“We’re planning for him [Mateta] to be partly integrated next Monday in the team training for the Larnaca game. It will be the same, starting from the bench.

“He was out for a long time, but his knee looks better now. That’s why we have decided to reintegrate him. We have to be careful, but the goal is that he is available for the Larnaca and Leeds games.

“Eddie Nketiah won’t be available before April. So we’re pushing hard to have him back in the team.”