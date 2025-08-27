Due to Norwegian advertising regulations, our front of shirt sponsor will be altered for the UEFA Conference play-off second leg. Therefore, Palace for Life will adorn the brand-new Eagle Gold shirt for our historic trip to Fredrikstad!

For over 30 years the foundation has consistently transformed the lives of young people in South London by combining the power of Crystal Palace Football Club and sport. The work they do helps inspire thousands to find their strongest path, regardless of background or ability.

The foundation has strong connections within the local community and businesses, helping to equip young people with the skills they need to start thinking about their future careers.

They continue to use the power of football and the Palace brand to change lives across the local area, for the better, particularly the most hard-to-reach and hard-to-help.

Palace for Life work with over 15,000 people each year, helping to guide them to lead a healthy, rewarding life.

You can donate to Palace for Life here or via the below button.

Check out this unique version of our Eagle Gold shirt below.