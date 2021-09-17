Goals from Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard secured a 3-0 triumph at Selhurst Park against top-of-the-table Spurs – a first victory for Patrick Vieira as Palace manager.

Zaha's goal was the club's 500th in the Premier League era, while Edouard scored the fastest debut goal in Premier League history just 28 seconds after coming on as a substitute.

The LMA panel, which has managed a combined total of over 6,500 competitive matches in professional football, includes Chairman Howard Wilkinson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Chris Hughton, Joe Royle, Dave Bassett, Barry Fry and Rachel Yankey.

You can see highlights of the award winning performance below!