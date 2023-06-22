1. Wilfried Zaha - 68 goals

At the top of the list is none other than Wilfried Zaha. With an impressive tally of 68 goals, Zaha has consistently displayed his exceptional dribbling skills and clinical finishing throughout the years.

He has scored some crucial goals in the league in the past 10 years, with some notable examples including:

His 94th minute equaliser in a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United in August 2014 - the first goal he scored back on loan to rescue a point away at St James’ Park in August 2014

His sensational solo strike against Hull City at the KC Stadium in another 3-3 draw in December 2016

His well-taken goal against Chelsea in front of the Palace faithful at Selhurst Park in a 2-1 victory in October 2017 - securing the first win of the season after losing the opening seven games

His solo run and strike against Huddersfield Town in September 2018, the only goal of the game which secured all three points

A goal which won the Premier League Goal of the Month Award in February 2022 - his strike against Norwich City on the edge of the box in a 1-1 draw

There have been many Wilfried Zaha goals over the years, including stunners against Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, West Ham United and more. He has 90 goals overall in red and blue, across 458 games.