"What was important for us was we how can we create chances to allow him to be in a good opportunity to score. He was unlucky against Manchester United and in other games but today he was in the right place, took his chance and scored. This is really good for him and the team and hopefully there is more to come."

Turning his attention to the game more widely, Vieira said his side didn't do enough to warrant victory, but that he is pleased they were able to secure a draw against tough opposition.

"We score that [first goal] and completely stopped playing," he said. "Too many touches, playing individually and not collectively and they started to build confidence and scored those two goals.

"When looking at the game overall I’m pleased to take a point because they played really good football, pressed us really high and we didn’t manage to play through the pressure.

"At the end they had a couple of chances. So the point we took tonight regarding the way we played, I don’t think we deserved more than that."