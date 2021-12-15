On Ayew, who bagged the equaliser after 65 minutes, the manager said: "He’s massively important… The message has been clear with Jordan: I want him to keep playing the way he’s played lately. His work ethic is what we need and want and he got rewarded by what he’s doing on the field. I’m really happy he scored that goal.
"I think when he had his opportunity the focus was on what he’s doing for the team. He’s sacrificing himself for the team, working hard for the team. This is what we need and want. Goals will come.