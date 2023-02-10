As well as the returning James McArthur, Vieira will be able to call on new signings Naouirou Ahamada and Sambi Lokonga, who made their debuts at Old Trafford last time out.

“Both players need time to adjust to the team, to the way we want to play,” Vieira explained. “Of course Sambi will be a little bit quicker because of him knowing the intensity of the Premier League.

“Both of them were training well with the squad this week and both will be part of the squad tomorrow. Its always challenging, it’s always difficult when you come against United at Old Trafford, but they played with a lot of enthusiasm, mobility, discipline, and both players can really help us to be more competitive.

“When players go on loan, it is about finding the right club, the right manager, the support you can have to get some game time to keep growing as a player – especially for the young players. What makes it difficult for Sambi is coming now in the middle of the season.

“We had Conor [Gallagher], and it was a different situation. We showed with what we did with Conor that we can give game time to those young players, but in the meantime they need to show they deserve it. Sambi is a good talent, a really exciting player, and he will work for this football club.

“When we as a football club decide to take a player, his body language and personality is massively important for us. There is no question mark on his attitude in training or the way he is interacting in the dressing room. He is a lovely player on and off the field and is gelling really well with the rest of the team and the players.”

Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha for the visit of Brighton, but Vieira says that he has full confidence in his players to rediscover their goalscoring form.

“If you know Wilfried really well, you will understand that he is disappointed to miss a training session,” Vieira said. “Since I've been at the football club he has been training every day, he has never missed any kinds of games or training.

“So yes he is gutted and frustrated of course to miss games and training because he loves football. But it is difficult for him to manage those situations because he’s not used to it.

“[Taking our chances] is something that we will have to improve. We have to work to believe more in ourselves. Those opportunities are there, and we know the most difficult thing to do in football is to put the ball in the back of the net.

“This is something recently we didn’t manage to do compared to the number of chances we created. We lost a bit of confidence we need to get back, and there is not going to be a better opportunity than tomorrow to do that.

“It is something that players and especially forwards go through during the season. It is important for them to understand the belief and the confidence we all have and I have in them as a manager.

“We have to keep working and we will turn things around, take our chances and score goals. I don’t have any doubt in the ability of those players to score goals.”