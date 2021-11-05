Southgate revealed that the pair were on the brink of making the latest squad for the World Cup qualifying campaign.

“Emile [Smith Rowe], Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi, in particular, are all playing very well with their clubs, but we’ve got depth," the England manager explained.

“To put those in we’ve got to leave some of these on the sheet out and I think it’s not a bad thing that we’re starting to get a very strong Under-21s team because you want that depth.”

Vieira implored his young charges to bide their time.

“Gareth [Southgate] knows how to deal with those kinds of situations with young players,” Vieira said in his pre-Wolves press conference. “I think when you are a young player and the international manager mentions your name, it gives you some excitement.

“Now it’s about keeping working, keeping doing what they are doing and keeping progressing. If the door is open it’s about taking the chance. It’s about how much they want it, how hard they are prepared to work to take that opportunity, that chance.

“They are in a good place, and now they just need to wait for the right time to be selected, but before they are selected they need to perform well for us.”

Despite their name-check from the England manager, Vieira was relaxed about Gallagher and Guehi, explaining that their increased prominence would not affect their work ethic.