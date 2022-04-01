“The focus in the last couple of days was on our performance,” he said in his pre-match interview. “How can we do better?

“At Newcastle it was really positive in the second-half, but it was a bit too late. We need to start the game really well.

“Tyrick [Mitchell] wasn’t 100% to play the game. We needed to freshen up a little bit the team, and hopefully we will have a better start than we had against Newcastle.”

Vieira says that Palace must show the same intensity in the final six games of the season that they did in their first six.

“We want to finish the season and we want to finish those last six games the way we started the first six games,” he said. “The concentration, the dedication from the players and this is the main message.

“We want to see improvement. We have struggled a lot this season with the consistency of our performances. We had times where we played really well but we haven’t repeated that performance, and this is one of the areas we want to improve.”