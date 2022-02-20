“This is a team that is really comfortable in possession. We will have to play well, we will have to work hard as a team. When we have possession we will have to use the ball well to create opportunities.”

Sitting in 11th place in the table and with an FA Cup quarter-final against Everton to come, Vieira says he is pleased with the season so far but that there are still improvements to be made.

“We knew that it was going to be a challenging season because of the turnover that we had,” he said. “We had so many young players coming, especially from the Championship and they had to take time to adapt to the Premier League – but those players did fantastically well.

“We’re never satisfied because we always want more, this is the game. There is a lot more to come from this group of players, and we will see what will happen this season.

“We wanted to have a good run in the FA Cup and so far it’s been good, but there’s still the game against Everton and a long way to go. We’re really pleased with where we are, but there are massive games to play before the FA Cup.

“In the league there are massive games, and we need points – we need wins.