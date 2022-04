“He is good on the right-hand side because that is where he feels really comfortable,” the manager explained. “He is capable of coming inside or using his right foot on the line. He can combine with players around him.

“He is technical, he is intelligent. It allows him to play inside. He can do a lot of things. Now he has to keep demanding of himself to keep performing in training, and keep performing in games.”

As well as his obvious talent on the ball, Vieira says he is working hard on Olise’s game out of possession.

“There are still a lot of parts of the games that he needs to learn,” Vieira said. “He needs to do better out of possession – he can improve that part of the game if he wants to be a complete player.

“We can give him support, but now it’s about how high he wants to go.

“Michael is a Palace player and we love him. He is happy with us and enjoying his football. Hopefully he will be with us for a long time.”