“I received criticism when I was a manager and as a player,” Vieira said in his pre-Newcastle press conference. “I want to say that that is part of the world we are living in. But that doesn’t mean it’s right.

“I think those criticisms are over the line. You try to [shut it out], but obviously with the media today it is really difficult. We have to be strong to deal with it, but I think it is important for people to understand that at times it is not easy.

“That’s why the support around you, from your family and from the club, is really important.”

Vieira expressed his belief that ignoring the abuse was the best way forward, but admitted there was no perfect solution.

“At times we say it is the world we are living in, but we shouldn’t accept that,” he said. “Sometimes I think the best way is to ignore these people..

“I think maybe we are giving too much time to those people giving this abuse, especially on social media. I think one of the best ways to deal with it is to ignore this kind of abuse. When I say to ignore it, that [includes] the media.

“I think the less we talk about it, people will stop the abuse. I believe we all have a responsibility to try and live in a better world. It is difficult, but it is not impossible.”