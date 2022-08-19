Speaking to the press after defender Joachim Andersen shared abusive messages he received after drawing with Liverpool, Vieira gave his views on the situation.

He said: “[Andersen] is okay, of course. He had a really good game against Liverpool and of course all this abuse or messages he received are not nice at all. This is something we don’t want to see or hear about.

“We have to deal with it because it’s easy [for users] to make those comments on social media. What’s important for him is to ignore those messages and concentrate on what’s going on on the field.

“This is something modern players have to deal with. The best way is to ignore them. You don’t know where they came from – which country, and it’s difficult to control. People around do their best to manage social media but as a player the best way is to try and ignore them.”

Turning his attention to on-pitch matters, Vieira was able to reflect on a positive performance against Anfield.

He said: “Any formation you use is about the animation of the system and the players were brave enough to work hard and well. We had a couple of chances where we were able to go forward. We knew we were capable of going forward.

“Look at Ebs [Eze], Wilfried [Zaha] and Jordan [Ayew] – away from home you want to get on the ball more often. Gong to Liverpool we know the challenge is to stay disciplined and we managed to, which allowed us to create chances and score.

“The game was positive and we took a lot of information from it. Now it’s about trying to repeat those performances and be consistent.”