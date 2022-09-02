“He was disappointed [in his post-match interview] because that interview is who he is: he is a winner,” Vieira said in his pre-match press conference. “Like every single other player in the dressing room he was disappointed that we didn’t manage to get the three points.

“Especially when we didn’t have our best performance and we scored that goal. The game felt like we lost, because we were really close to taking the three points.

“For me, there is nothing wrong with that.”

Vieira says concentration is key if his side are to hold on to points, having taken the lead against Liverpool, Manchester City and Brentford.

“This is something we as a team need to understand,” he says. “We will not control the game for 95 minutes. It will be during these periods where we have to accept the dominance of the opposition team.

“It can be in the first 15 minutes and it can be in the last 10 minutes. Against Brentford we had difficult periods but when it is five minutes to go and we are in a difficult period, we need to defend better – and that is as a team.

“We need to accept that they are playing better than us, they have the momentum and it’s about rolling our sleeves up, working hard and defending our goal and we didn’t do it.

“That’s what we need to improve on, to understand and to accept, because the performances are there. Every game we have played so far we have competed against the opposition really well.

“When we are scoring first and we are leading we have to do better to win the game – I have a responsibility on that as well.”