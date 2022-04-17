“I will learn a lot about them, because we want to concentrate from the first to the last game. I am not going to tolerate a lack of concentration and hard work.”

Despite the obvious disappointment about the result at Wembley, Vieira says the hectic fixture schedule means Palace must move forwards.

“We don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves,” he said. “We have to find the strength and go again.

“If we don’t do that, there will be questions. I expect the answer from the players, and if we don’t do that I will give it a lot of focus because as a football club this is something that has to be consistent.”

Palace started well against Chelsea, and despite the European champions triumphing in the second-half Vieira says he is proud of his side.

“It wasn’t easy when you look at the number of players we had on the pitch who are used to playing those kinds of games,” he said. “You always have a question mark over how they will deal with that moment, but overall I was proud.

“We were courageous, we were well organised, and I was proud of the discipline we showed on the field. Then to get to the next level you need a bit of luck or the opposition not to be at their best.

“The future is about us finishing well in the league. How can we manage to keep improving as a team and doing well? We want to concentrate on the Newcastle game, and it’s an important game that we want to do well in, perform and win.

“We have to think about the performances first, and then we have time to think about next season. We want to finish the league as well as we can, and this is our focus.”