He fielded Joel Ward as a centre-back in the last game against Chelsea, and discussed the flexibility of other options at his disposal in his pre-Leeds press conference.

Talking about each in turn, he said first of Chris Richards: “He is a centre-back. He gives us the option to use both systems [a back three or a back four] because in Germany he played with a back four and played with a back three as well.

“He can [also] be [a right-back]. He gives me that option.

“We have Jaïro [Riedewald] capable of playing centre-back, capable of playing left-back as well. He can play as a midfielder.

“Cheick Doucouré played as a centre-back in France for a couple of games so he can do it.

“So obviously having those kind of players able to play different positions is good for the manager, but at the same time you want to put players in a position they feel comfortable.

“It’s good to have a couple of players like that but not too many, because in the end I think players always feel comfortable when they have the position and can focus, concentrate on that position.”