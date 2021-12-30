Vieira has spoken with his squad about the need to progress, with memories of his victories in the competition still special.

“You always remember the first and the last [tournament trophy],” he revealed. “The one in 1998 with Arsenal was magical.

“The last one with Manchester City meant a lot to me because that was the last one with a fantastic group of players. I have some really good memories of the FA Cup.

“I spoke to [the players] about this competition, and how well we want to do as a football club. We want to be ambitious, and as a player as well it’s important to understand that it’s a good opportunity to go to the next round.”

The manager’s focus is squarely on reaching the fourth round, but he admitted every club has their eye on potential silverware.

“Obviously there is no football club who can go into a competition and not have in the back of their mind being successful,” he said. “To do that you need to perform. The challenge for us is how we can be ready for the challenges tomorrow.