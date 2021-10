Here’s what the manager had to say:

“I am really disappointed because I think we did some really good stuff tonight and I’m really frustrated. I think that tonight we should be the team going through to the next round. We played well enough, created enough chances but we couldn’t score the goals.

“We have to keep working, players have to realise that [to win] football matches we need to score goals. So we need to change our mentality up front to score those goals. Because, like tonight, like Brentford, we created situations, we created chances and we need to make the right decisions to allow ourselves to win.