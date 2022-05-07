“When we talk about those players who were under Roy [Hodgson] and really helped me put my message through, Wardy is of course one of them.”

Ward joined Palace in 2012, the season they earned promotion back to the Premier League. He has appeared over 300 times in club colours, and extended his contract in summer 2021 up to 2023.

Vieira discussed his ability to adapt while at the club, and the connection he has built while here: “It’s about being in the right place where you can challenge yourself and knowing what you really want and what you’re looking for. Sometimes you have everything in front of you, so I think Wardy has always been happy to play in this football club and there is a love between him and this football club.

“There is the sport side where you have to fight to earn your place, you have to be ambitious to help the club to grow and Wardy is the kind of person I believe if he’s happy somewhere has no reason to go anywhere else.”