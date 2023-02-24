Reflecting further on his side’s draw at Brentford last time out, in which the Bees equalised with virtually the last kick of the game after Eberechi Eze had put his side ahead, Vieira spoke about his ambivalent feelings towards the performance.

He said: “I think [it’s been a] positive [reaction] regarding what we showed at Brentford.

“[We were] disappointed by conceding [with] the last kick of the game, and when you look at the game from the start to the end, there are some positives we can take from that game, but it’s telling us a lot about how we need to score that second goal because when you play against teams in the Premier League you will concede chances, but on the other side, when we have those opportunities it is important for us take them.

“I think it’s just a lack of confidence at the moment, a lack of belief. I think what’s important for us is to keep creating those situations and those chances, and keep working hard in training to try to score those goals, because in those moments of the game, it’s important to take those chances.”

Up against a Liverpool side who have been in inconsistent form in recent weeks, Vieira is backing the Crystal Palace faithful to give his side an edge at Selhurst Park.

“I don’t think it’s the best time to play them. We’re talking about Liverpool Football Club, with what they’ve achieved in the last couple of years. Looking at the quality of the players that they have, they will want to bounce back straight away so there is no good time to play Liverpool.

“I think they have a clear idea of how they play the game. We have to be concentrating, because with the quality that they have, they can score goals. They can create goals on the counter-attack. In those transitions, they are really strong. Those situations we have managed quite well in the last couple of games.

"On the other side, our performances in the last couple of games, especially at home with the support that we’ve had, have been positive, so it’s important for us to turn those performances into a win.

“I think the soul of this football club is in the fans. Every time that we play at home, they always respond, so it’s really important for us to create that momentum and create that energy from the fans and try to play as best as we can with discipline and concentration.”

The manager also paid tribute to the late, great John Motson, the legendary commentator who sadly passed away on Thursday (23rd February), saying: "I think he was the voice of football, and it's a big loss for the game. My condolences to his family."