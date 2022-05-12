“These are players used to playing in their positions,” he said in his pre-match interview. “What we want is to play again with more confidence, more belief and to try and keep improving.

“What is important for us is to try and finish those games really well, because we want to create that platform for next season.

“Tyrick [Mitchell] is back as a left-back, and of course Michael [Olise] is not here because he had a step back on his injury and he will not be involved for the rest of the season.”

Despite the injury blow, Vieira says achieving a top 10 finish is an important goal for the side.

“It’s important for the football club,” he said. “The challenge has always been to finish as high as we can. We want to compete until the last game of the season, and that is what we are going to do.”