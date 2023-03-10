Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the manager confirmed goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will be absent, while midfielder Will Hughes will require late assessment ahead of kick-off.

Vieira said: “The majority of the players trained all week.

“Sam’s still got a couple of weeks to go. He didn’t train with the team yet, and I think he will need some individual work for the next couple of weeks.

“Will Hughes was sick at the start of the week. He trained today, and we’ll have to see how he feels tomorrow.”

The Eagles will be without midfielder Cheick Doucouré at Selhurst Park following the midfielder’s sending-off against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Vieira noted: “Cheick is an important player for us. At the same time, he is suspended, and other players will have a chance to play.

“We have a couple of options, we’ve tried different options [in training] this week, and we’re looking forward to the game.

“We [Cheick and I] have talked about it, and of course when you are a defensive holding midfielder and you want to win those balls, sometimes, you are late for those challenges.

“We talk about it, but I don’t want him to change the way that he is playing. It’s something that is important for us as a team – this quality is required for that kind of position, especially in holding midfield – and I don’t want him to change his game. I still want him to be aggressive, defend going forward, and win those duels.”