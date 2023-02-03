“What is important is for him to get more involved and play more games. We will give him that opportunity. Of course, he will have to work hard to deserve to get that space. But he believes that this was the right decision for the next step for his career, and we will work with him and improve him like we did with a couple of other players we had on loan.”

Palace will, however, be without top scorer Wilfried Zaha for the trip to Manchester United.

“Wilfried is still on the treatment table,” Vieira confirmed. “Obviously his injury will take him a couple of weeks, so we have to do without him.

“Wilfried is someone who recovers quite quickly, but we don’t want to put a date on his injury. We are just going to let him work with the medical staff and get him back as soon as possible.

“[Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur] are progressing really well. They trained with the first-team for the last couple of weeks so they are in a really good position, but it is too short for them to be involved in the first-team at the minute. There is a protocol in place that is important for us to follow but they are doing well.

“Joachim Andersen is slowly progressing, but he is not available for the game tomorrow.”