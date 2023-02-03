“I’m really pleased with the two players that we managed to bring,” Vieira said in his pre-match press conference. “It’s a different profile to what we have and that will give me a different option in the games. Both of them will be in the squad tomorrow.
“Ahamada is really mobile, running in behind, stretching the opposition team. His intensity and work on the field is really good and that is what I am really pleased that we brought him into the football club.
“[Lokonga] has experience of knowing the Premier League. He has got technical ability to play well and to improve our play. I still believe that there is more to come from him, because he is capable of running in behind and getting involved in the opposition box. His mobility and strength will help us.