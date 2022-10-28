In recent weeks Eze has played in a more balanced central-midfield role for the side, a slightly different position from his typical attacking role, and manager Vieira thinks he has adapted well: “The position is new for him, but he has the quality to perform well.

“When you look at the first game he played [in a more central position] and [compare it to] the games he’s played since, he’s become more confident and understands the role in that position. You have to give him time as well. I want him to be more decisive in the final third, I think he has the quality to score more goals and impact the game - he will get there.”

Vieira also has similar goalscoring expectations of Palace’s No.7 Michael Olise: “He has to [score more goals] and I expect him to score more goals!

“Michael Olise needs a bit of time. Sometimes we forget how young he is. Coming up from the Championship, he has to learn and he has to learn a lot to be a Premier League player. When he came he had a couple of setbacks with injuries, but now he’s in a really good place. These kinds of games will give him the experience, confidence and belief to keep growing as a player.”